AVAX targets more than 25 new tenders for PPP contracts

The AVAX Group has achieved high returns and capital gains over the last three decades by investing in a diversified portfolio of participations in a total of 19 concession and PPP projects, in the sectors of infrastructure and transport, environmental projects, port and social infrastructure, with emblematic projects such as the Rio-Antirio Bridge, the Attica Tollway, national highways, the Jordan Airport, etc.

Ιn the meantime, the Group’s participation in the concession agreement and the operating company of Olympia Tollway, following the exercise of the relevant right to acquire a share by Hochtief, increased from 19.1% to 23.01%.

The transaction was carried out by the 100% subsidiary “AVAX Concessions”, and is part of the AVAX Group’s strategy to create a clearer operational and business structure, with greater flexibility in the implementation of investments, as well as to highlight the real value of the concessions and PPP portfolio.

Joint bond loan of 300 million euros for 7 years

Through its 100% subsidiary “AVAX Concessions”, the Group aims both to more clearly display the value of its portfolio and to facilitate access to financing for new investments. In this context, AVAX Concessions issued a joint bond loan of 300 million euros, with a duration of 7 years, in order to undertake the financing itself for the implementation of its development and investment plans, allowing greater clarity in the borrowing of the listed construction company AVAX SA, which is mainly limited to the needs for the execution of the projects.