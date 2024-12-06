Alumil’s comeback and the next day

Alumil is preparing a dynamic comeback as its operating profitability has risen 55% in the nine-month period and the stock market value has returned to the highest levels of the last 16 years, with the listed company’s share exceeding 4.1 euros.

And this, less than 1.5 years after the conflict with the servicers, which caused serious “tremors” in investor confidence in the historic industry from Kilkis. Of course, all of this is now … a thing of the past.

The rise in the price of the raw material, namely aluminum, combined with the decline in interest rates (all of the Group’s short-term loans have a floating interest rate) have helped the company improve its performance.

The good performance is also reflected in the extroversion of the listed company, which now participates in international stock exchange and investment conferences, with the aim of attracting new investors and highlighting corporate prospects.

Improvement in the last 5 years and the prospect of dividends

The economic figures of the last 5 years also reflect the good performance of the company. The Group’s turnover amounted to 240 million euros in 2019, while it has already exceeded 332 million euros in the nine-month period (estimated for 430 million euros at the end of the year). The corresponding figures for operating profitability are set at 23 and 40 million euros.

Meanwhile, investments have reached 90 million euros while the company is mulling the possibility of paying a dividend as the last shareholder reward dates back to the rather distant … 2009.