Mitsotakis to Cormann: OECD report acknowledges Greece’s substantial progress

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, who presented the OECD Economic Survey.



“It is a presentation that acknowledges the very substantial progress that Greece has made over the last five years. It also presents, however – and I consider this especially valuable – useful proposals regarding the course of our future actions. I believe that there is no doubt – and I think that this is confirmed by the report – that the Greek economy is now in a much better state than it was five years ago,” Mitsotakis stressed.

“This progress makes a real difference as regards the living standards of our citizens, as is proved by the reduction in unemployment and the increase in real wages, as they are presented in the report, especially for the years 2023 and 2024. We must not forget that the economy has created 500,000 jobs in the last five years. However, I agree that much more still needs to be done to achieve the convergence of our citizens’ living standards with those of the OECD and, of course, the European average,” he added.



The prime minister noted that the composition of Greece’s economic activity is gradually changing, with industry and manufacturing having a greater share in terms of both GDP and employment. He explained that the process of convergence had begun and this was reflected in the report’s forecast for strong growth of potential production, which indicated an acceleration of Greece’s productive capacity.



Mitsotakis referred to the goal of ensuring that the Artificial Intelligence “revolution” acts as a catalyst benefiting the country and the citizens, while stressing that all reforms need a favorable political environment.



“Greece is a country that has a stable government, with a single-party majority in Parliament. In a time when the political situation in many European countries is becoming increasingly more complex, this is the most important prerequisite for implementing a bold program of reforms,” Mitsotakis underlined.



“We surely intend to honor the trust that the Greek people have generously bestowed upon us in the recent elections and ensure that we will proceed with bold reforms,” he concluded.