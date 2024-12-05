Dimand to deliver the new Piraeus Courthouse in August 2026

The new Piraeus Courthouse, which Dimand is constructing on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, will be delivered in less than two years, in August 2026.

The project, worth 80.9 million euros, financed by the Recovery Fund, has begun with excavations and supports, while the foundation, according to Dimand CEO Dimitris Andriopoulos, will begin next week. The process for selecting the contractor that will undertake the main construction is underway.

The new courthouse features 27 audience and plenary rooms with their respective waiting areas, 24 judge meeting rooms, 8 witness waiting areas, 2 multi-purpose rooms, 2 libraries, 319 offices, meeting rooms for judges and defendants, transfer team areas and auxiliary storage areas, archives, computer room, canteens, small kitchens for employee service, sanitary areas, with provision for disabled people per level and per section of the building, parking spaces for a total of 365 cars, in the basement and in the surrounding area (62 spaces).