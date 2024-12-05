Stylianidis: 25 million euros for the establishment of Maritime Cluster

The creation of the “Maritime Cluster”, in Piraeus, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, was announced by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, in his speech at the Skaramangas Shipyards, during the anniversary event for the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Hemexpo.

Stylianidis stated that “it is an initiative funded by the NSRF, with an initial budget of 25 million euros, which will contribute to the financial support of domestic maritime equipment businesses and aims to help Hemexpo companies.”

The minister also highlighted the role and contribution of Hemexpo to Greek shipping in general and to the maritime equipment industry in particular.

“Maritime equipment is the cornerstone of every ship and every maritime activity, and the Greek companies that make up Hemexpo provide integrated solutions that meet the requirements of the fleet worldwide,” he emphasized in his speech.

Stylianidis pointed out that strengthening shipbuilding and repair sectors, with an emphasis on the energy upgrade of the existing fleet and the construction of new green ships for Greek coastal shipping, is a priority for the ministry, but also for him.