Greece wins “Best Tourism Destination” award at GT Reader Survey

Greece has been named the “Best Tourism Destination” internationally for the fourth consecutive year at the Global Traveler’s GT Tested Reader Survey awards.

This is Greece’s sixth distinction this year in the US tourism market, following previous awards at the Leisure Lifestyle Awards 2024 in May, at The Trazees Awards in August, at the Wherever Awards in September, and at the Recommend’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards and Travvy Awards a few days ago.

The GT Tested Reader Survey Awards have been organized for 21 years by the travel magazine “Global Traveler” (FX Express Publications) and have established themselves as one of the most important institutions in the US tourism industry.

The awards are based on the responses of the magazine’s readers to the annual special survey it conducts through printed issues, the website (globaltravelerusa.com), social media and its email.

The survey for the 2024 awards was carried out from December 13, 2023 to August 31, 2024, with thousands of readers expressing their preferences in 80 individual categories (destinations, hotels, airlines, travel programs and products, etc.).

This year’s winners were announced in a special tribute to the magazine, published in the December 2024 issue, while the awards ceremony will take place on December 11 at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills (Los Angeles).

The Greek award will be received by the head of the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO) in North America, Konstantinos Harokopos.