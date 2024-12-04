Titan Cement’s Dimitris Papalexopoulos is the undisputed stock market winner of 2024, as his company’s capitalization reached 3 billion euros on the Athens stock exchange (11th largest), and its share registered a rally of +80% since the beginning of the year, breaking successive historical records.

He has been leading Titan Cement, the company which was founded in 1902 and has maintained its leading role in Greek industry, since 1996.

However, he started working in the listed company in 1989 after he completed his studies in Harvard and Zurich.

The expansion abroad

Dimitris Papalexopoulos is considered the man who internationalized the Group, thanks to a series of ambitious initiatives, which today lead Titan to record-breaking performance.

The top achievement was the transfer of its headquarters abroad in 2019 and the listing on the stock markets of Athens, Brussels and Paris.

Titan Cement is now preparing to list its US subsidiary on the New York Stock Exchange.

Although he has stepped down from the active management of the listed company, handing over the reins to Michalis Kolakidis, and the other executive members of the board of directors, his consent is necessary for any important decision.