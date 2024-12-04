Praktiker Hellas: Turnover up 5.5%; investments of 4.6 million in 2023

Praktiker Hellas’ performance showed a notable improvement in 2023.

According to the announcement, turnover amounted to 187.5 million euros, showing an increase of 5.5% compared to the previous turnover. Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 2.2 million euros, up 3.1 million euros compared to 2022.



Investments of 4.6 million euros

“2023 was a milestone year for Praktiker Hellas, as it implemented an investment strategy of 4.6 million euros (an increase of over 25% compared to 2022).”

All investments were financed entirely from equity and focused on the opening of the new store in Corfu, the relocation of the store in Alexandroupolis, the general upgrade of the stores, the strengthening of the digital transformation and the training of human resources. In addition, it implemented a universal reward program for its employees.



Increased traffic in stores and e-shop

Traffic in stores rose by 9.5%, “a fact that demonstrates the growing preference of customers and the positive response to its upgraded services,” the company noted. Alternative channels, such as the e-shop and the call center, also recorded a traffic increase of 7.5%, “confirming the company’s successful adaptation to the new needs of consumers and their preference for easy and fast shopping.”

At the same time, transactions with professionals and businesses increased by 3.6%.

According to Praktiker Hellas, “despite market challenges, such as the increase in the cost of transporting products and logistics, the company managed to absorb a large part of the above increases, maintaining competitive prices for its customers. Also, in 2023, the new corporate identity was presented and implemented, with a renewed logo and was fully integrated into the redesign of the stores, marking the new era.”