Diamonds of the Greek Economy: The enriched business awards institution to be held on Dec 18

The long-standing DIAMONDS OF THE GREEK ECONOMY award ceremony for business excellence will be held on December 18, at the Athenaeum Intercontinental hotel.

Renewed, enriched, expanded, and innovating in the way it is conducted and ranked, the institution enters a new era, aiming to reward both financial results and their actions.

The awards

A. DIAMOND Classic

Four (4) categories are established. The scale of distinction will be “C” (carats) and companies will be classified according to their 2023 Turnover.

DIAMOND 4C | DIAMOND 3C | DIAMOND 2C | DIAMOND 1C

B. DIAMOND PLUS

DIAMOND EMPLOYER

DIAMOND INVESTOR

DIAMOND INNOVATIVE COMPANY

DIAMOND EXPORTER

C. DIAMOND ESG AWARDS

For the first time, Naftemporiki is organizing awards for the ESG category and includes them in the DIAMOND AWARDS, aiming to highlight leadership in sustainable businesses, recognizing excellent sustainability strategies, as well as the real impact on business, society and the environment – offering a new blueprint for businesses in the 21st century.

The companies’ best practices and actions will be evaluated by a 18-member committee.

Moreover, the opportunity to connect with the largest and longest-running business awards institution through Sponsorship is provided.

The companies expected to receive the awards have managed to achieve impressive results in difficult circumstances, demonstrating resilience, innovation and vision. Government representatives, institutional bodies as well as senior business executives will be present at the celebration of entrepreneurship.