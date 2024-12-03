Spiliotopoulou (Holland&Barrett): Well-being is gaining ground in Greece

The value of the health and wellness market in Greece is estimated at approximately 600 million euros, Sofia Spiliotopoulou, General Manager of Holland & Barrett, told “N”.

The sector is experiencing significant growth, increasing every year, especially after the pandemic that strengthened the need for healthy choices, she emphasized.

The international brand from Great Britain is managed by Wellness Market, a subsidiary of the Fourlis group for Greece, Bulgaria and Romania. According to Spiliotopoulou, “Holland & Barrett has managed to acquire its own audience in Greece. Currently, the company has 10 stores and a rapidly growing online store. It claims a significant share of the Greek wellness and nutritional supplement market and our strategy for expansion and investment shows our intention to further consolidate ourselves.”

Upward trend

The growing demand for wellness products reflects the global trend for a healthy lifestyle, Spiliotopoulou said, emphasizing that more and more Greek consumers seem to be placing greater emphasis on nutrition, nutritional supplements and vitamin preparations, choosing foods and ingredients that enhance energy and do not burden the body.

“Holland & Barrett’s differentiation lies in the high quality of its products, competitive prices and the specialized knowledge of its staff, who provide personalized advice to consumers. In addition, the company offers a rewards program, which strengthens customer loyalty.

All this has led the company to the no. 1 position for vitamins and nutritional supplements in the UK. It continues to innovate and offer solutions that meet the modern needs of consumers, promoting a healthier and balanced lifestyle with the aim of making health and wellness a way of life for everyone,” she said.