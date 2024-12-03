Logo Image

Shrinking interest in the real estate market

Of the 22% who declared themselves prospective buyers, only 15% want to make a purchase immediately or within six months

The lack of real estate supply, a problem that is expected to worsen further with the launch of the second house subsidy program, is reducing interest in purchasing a home.

According to the 3rd survey “The Real Estate Market Barometer” conducted by the University of Macedonia and presented at a real estate event the percentage of those interested in purchasing a property decreased to 22% in November, compared to 24% in May 2024, while sellers also decreased from 9% to 7%.

Of the 22% who declared themselves prospective buyers, only 15% want to make a purchase immediately or within six months. More specifically, 17.5% responded within one year, 26.5% within three years and 39.5% stated in the future.

Based on the same survey (on a sample of 1,500 people in the prefectures of Attica and Thessaloniki), 71% wish to purchase a property worth 50,000-200,000 euros (29.5% 100,000-150,000), 11.5% aim for a property priced from 200,000 to 300,000 euros, 4.5% are interested in properties worth over 300,000 euros and 6% with a price of up to 50,000 euros.

In particular, 69.5% want to purchase a home to cover housing needs and 29% for investment.

Almost 7 out of 10 buyers (69.5%) will need a bank loan to complete their purchase, but at the same time, 64.5% of all citizens find access to loans to be rather difficult or difficult and 75% consider that loan interest rates are high or rather high compared to 81.5% six months ago.

