Peristeris’ gains from Terna Energy and his leading role in constructions and concessions

George Peristeris, CEO of GEK TERNA, has recently been at the center of a series of positive and highly profitable developments.

On the one hand, the value of his participation in the construction company is significantly increasing, on the other hand he has received a significant amount from the sale of its subsidiary, Terna Energy.

More specifically, the share of GEK TERNA is soaring to its highest levels since 2000, as it consistently exceeds 18 euros, recording a rally of more than +41% since the beginning of 2024.

This means that the valuation of 100% of the shares on the Athens Stock Exchange now exceeds 1.9 billion euros.

The recent sale of 70% of Terna Energy to the Arabs of Masdar, in addition to the significant benefit of 880 million euros to GEK TERNA, has a direct impact on the personal wallet of the businessman, who until recently held 11.3% of the share capital or 13,404,747 shares. In particular, the Arab fund asked George Peristeris to pay him 268 million euros in order to acquire his share.

Therefore, business seems to be going great for Peristeris, who is currently playing a leading role both in construction with a backlog of projects of around 5 billion euros and concessions, given that the Group has won many tenders, resulting in managing a large part of the Greek highways.