Low-interest loans of up to 25,000 euros to small businesses

Low-interest loans of 3,000 to 25,000 euros to small businesses and self-employed people who want to implement their business idea will be granted by the Hellenic Development Bank as of the next year.

The total amount to be allocated from the NSRF amounts to 60 million euros and the Hellenic Development Bank has already proceeded to publish the call for expressions of interest to microfinance institutions.

This call will remain open until the end of the year. Then, depending on which of the three licensed institutions express interest, the Hellenic Development Bank will sign a contract with them and the granting of loans will begin.

The repayment period of microcredits can range from 12 months to 10 years.

In addition to providing microfinance, institutions are required to provide beneficiaries with business training consulting services in management techniques, support for resolving legal, tax and administrative problems, and guidance.