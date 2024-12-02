Logo Image

Greece’s last credit rating of the year is expected on Friday

The German rating agency confirmed in July Greece’s BBB- rating, while upgrading the Greek economy’s outlook to positive

The report will be signed by Scope, a rating agency that is not one of the “big ones”, but is certified and approved by the ECB.

The German rating agency confirmed in July Greece’s BBB- rating, while upgrading the Greek economy’s outlook to positive.

“The upgrade of the outlook is a result of the reduction of debt, the improvement in the resilience of the banking system and the favorable momentum in structural reforms. The very high public debt and the ongoing structural weaknesses of the economy remain a burden for the evaluation of Greece,” it said in a statement.

It added that the Greek debt will continue to decline in the coming years.

