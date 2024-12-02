Kayak aims to increase its market share and expand its network

Kayak’s main plan focuses on the development of the wholesale network by adding new customers and by expanding the product range.

As for the plans for strengthening the network, the creation of 15 chillbox points as well as 2-3 Kayak stores is under consideration. The new points are intended to be developed in areas with a strong tourist footprint such as Milos, Rhodes and Corfu.

Today, the network features 16 Kayak boutiques, while the brand is present in 2,000 selected HORECA points of sale, while Chillbox’s activity numbers around 60 points. Production takes place in privately owned facilities in Koropi, an investment of 3.2 million euros, with a capacity of more than 1,000 tons of ice cream per year.

Revenue growth

These moves are expected to put Kayak in a good position for the start of the next season. Regarding the course of this year, it is estimated that revenues will increase around 8%-10% compared to 2023, when an equally upward trend in revenue was recorded.

Specifically, Kayak’s turnover amounted to 11 million euros last year, up 18% compared to fiscal year 2022 when revenue amounted to 9.3 million euros.

Pre-tax profitability was maintained at 432 thousand euros, recording a slight increase of 1% compared to 2022, while net profitability declined to 280 thousand euros compared to 324 thousand euros. The dividend for the fiscal year amounts to 220 thousand euros.

Profitability was significantly affected by increased costs and the fact that the company decided to absorb part of the increases in raw materials and energy, proceeding with small price increases. Further improvement in profitability indicators is expected for this year.