Medicinal cannabis: Tikun Olam Greece starts exports to Switzerland

The first pharmaceutical cannabis company licensed by the National Medicines Organization in our country, Tikun Olam Greece, announced the first export of finished pharmaceutical cannabis products to Switzerland.

Tikun Olam Greece has been providing finished pharmaceutical cannabis products upon prescription to the Greek market since March 2024.

Its state-of-the-art facilities are located in Corinth, certified according to the strict EU-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practices) standards. These certifications, which have been granted by the National Medicines Organization (EOF) and Q-CERT respectively, confirm the company’s commitment to excellent quality at all stages of production.

The first export to Switzerland includes finished medicinal cannabis products in the form of dried flowers, produced from cannabis varieties cultivated with leading scientific practices.

As stated by the CEO of Tikun Olam Greece, Nikos Beis, this first export is a historic milestone not only for Tikun Olam Greece, but also for our country, as it is proof that Greece can compete in international markets with innovative finished medicinal cannabis products, which are manufactured in compliance with high safety and quality standards.

It should be noted that the company plans to expand its exports to leading medicinal cannabis markets in Europe, such as the United Kingdom and Germany.