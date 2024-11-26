Lykos: Printing activities and the transition to the digital world

Nikos Lykos, the main shareholder and head of Austriacard, may see his “creation” constantly improving its financial results (+14% in sales and +10% in net profits in the 9 months of 2024), but at the same time the share of the company listed on the Athens Stock Exchange remains “stuck” at the lowest levels since the corporate transformation of 2023, when the subsidiary Austriacard absorbed the parent company Inform Lykos.

Lykos is aware that the current stock market valuation of 194 million euro certainly does not reflect the real value of Austriacard, which is also traded on the Vienna market.

Thanks to the systematic moves of the management, the company managed to radically change its strategic orientation, leaving traditional printing in time and entering … with force into the promising digital services.

Austriacard is now active on four different continents (Europe, America, Asia, Africa) and is the digital partner of important companies, such as Revolut, Santander, UniCredit, doValue, Euronet, Citibank, Commerzbank, Vodafone, T-Mobile, PPC, Eunice, Aegean, AIA, Intralot, OPAP, etc.

The underperformance on the stock market

A few months ago, the management team, which consists of both Nikos Lykos and CEO Manolis Kontos, had estimated that the underperformance of the share was due to the fact that the markets do not know exactly what Austriacard is doing.

However, even today – and despite satisfactory fundamentals – investors do not seem to be aware, leaving the former Inform Lykos (founded at the end of the 19th century) to fluctuate at valuations that do not correspond to the image and prospects of the Group.