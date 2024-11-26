Budget: Primary surplus of 13.5 billion euros in Jan-Oct

The budget execution for the period January-October 2024 showed a primary surplus of 13.528 billion euros, compared to a target for a primary result of 12.930 billion euros and a primary surplus of 6,080 billion euros, for the same period in 2023.

According to the data available for the execution of the State Budget on a modified cash basis, the State Budget balance for the period of January – October of 2024 presented a surplus of 6,116 million euros, against the target of a surplus of 5,518 million euros that has been incorporated for the same period of 2024 in the 2025 Budget introductory report and a deficit of 482 million euros for the same period of 2023. The State Budget Primary Balance on a modified cash basis amounted to a surplus of 13,528 million euros, against the primary surplus target of 12,930 million euros and the primary surplus of 6,080 million euros performed at the same period of the previous year.

The difference in comparison to the target is attributed mainly to the collection of an amount of 206 million euros during October 2024 from the extraordinary levy on electricity suppliers, which is scheduled to be made available through the Ministry of Environment and Energy and to the time differentiation of expenditure. It is noted that tax revenues are close to the budget targets (difference of 47 million euros).