2025 budget tabled in Parliament; to be voted on December 15

Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis tabled the draft budget for 2025 in Parliament.

Together with the draft budget, the minister also submitted the report on tax expenditures, the reports of the general directors of the General Accounting Office of State (GAO), the annual report of the fiscal audit directorate of the GAO, and other relevant documents, including the introductory report on the draft budget.

“This is a very significant day for us at the national economy and finance ministry, but also, I believe for the Hellenic Parliament. It is a great honor for Deputy Finance Minister Thanos Petralias and me to be tabling the draft 2025 budget and its introductory report in Parliament,” the Finance Minister noted.

The debate before the plenary is to begin on December 11 and be concluded with a vote on Sunday, December 15.