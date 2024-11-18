Significant increase in optical fiber service to homes and businesses (FTTH)

The executives of the telecommunications providers, OTE, Vodafone and Nova, expect a significant increase in the penetration of the optical fiber service to homes and businesses (FTTH), even doubling in 2025.

The three providers are feverishly preparing their new commercial policy for FTTH, taking into account the program to boost the demand for ultra-high speeds, Gigabit Voucher and Smart Readiness (subsidy of indoor cabling).

Expectations are high ahead of the agreement on wholesale FTTH price discounts between the three providers – an incentive to increase the rate at which subscribers are transferred from copper networks to the new networks – as well as the abolition of flat tax for FTTH services.

“Nova in 2025 will more than double FTTH connections compared to 2024,” the company’s managing director, Panagiotis Georgiopoulos, estimated speaking at the 26th Infocom last week and added: “If this happens to all providers, then its FTTH base will more than double, increasing by 16 units the fiber optic penetration rate, from 12% today to 28%.”

The managing director of Vodafone, Haris Broumidis, at the same conference spoke about an increase of at least 50% in FTTH connections in 2025 on the part of Vodafone. Ioannis Konstantinidis, Chief Officer of Strategy, Transformation and Providers of the OTE Group, referring to the same data, underlined that “although Greece is not yet at the desired levels, the demand for FTTH is moving upwards and is expected to be further stimulated.”