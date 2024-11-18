EcoLog signs agreements for transport of green hydrogen and liquefied carbon dioxide

EcoLog, owned by Peter Livanos, signed two landmark agreements for the transport of green hydrogen and liquefied carbon dioxide between Norway and the Netherlands.

The two agreements were signed with the Dutch arm of Tata Steel, one of Europe’s leading steel producers and a key supplier to the construction and automotive sectors, for a green hydrogen and liquefied CO2 transport project between Norway and the Netherlands to be undertaken by EcoLog.

It is noted that CO2 capture and hydrogen utilization are key elements of Tata Steel’s Green Steel initiative.

The hydrogen produced from hydroelectric power in Norway by Gen2 Energy will be cooled and exported in approximately 30,000 cubic meter liquefied hydrogen vessels designed and expected to be built by Ecolog.

It will then be transported to EcoLog’s terminal in the Port of Amsterdam, where the company will regasify it and send it to Tata Steel via pipeline.

The Dutch company announced that it aims to make its production climate neutral so it has decided on the capture and storage of CO2.

In this context, the creation of a carbon dioxide export corridor from the Netherlands to Norway is envisaged with a second cooperation agreement, signed by Tata Steel and EcoLog, the Norwegian CO2 gathering and sequestration company Horisont Energi, the Port of Amsterdam and the pipeline operator OCAP, as well as the banks DNB and ABN Amro.

CO2 captured at Tata’s steel plant and bulked up by other companies in the region will be transported by ship to Horisont Energi’s import terminal in Norway, where it will be permanently stored.

This creates a liquid hydrogen/CO2 corridor, with efficient energy management.

“As we lead efforts to bring together CO2 emitters, midstream infrastructure providers and CO2 sequestration partners, our aim is to chart a collaborative path to decarbonization,” said Ecolog Commercial Director Jasper Heiken.

New collaboration

EcoLog has recently entered into a memorandum of understanding for the creation of 7CO2 – a carbon dioxide capture and transport hub in the southwest of the UK – with a number of regional emitters, the Port of Bristol and carbon dioxide storage The Acorn Project.

The aim of the memorandum is to further develop technical and commercial details for CO2 transport with the first wave of liquefied carbon dioxide deliveries slated for 2030.

EcoLog plans to develop a network of vessels and infrastructure to transport liquefied CO2.

The company has been working with the US classifier ABS to design this particular type of ship.