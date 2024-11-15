ALUMIL strengthens its presence in Canada – New partnerships and participation in pioneering projects

The president and CEO of ALUMIL George Mylonas had contacts with the biggest developers and construction companies in Canada.

More specifically, he had meetings with companies that he has strategically cooperated with for years as well as with new ones for large projects in Toronto and other Canadian cities, as well as for the USA.

Already the ALUMIL team in both Toronto and Vancouver had a close collaboration with the technical departments of the companies.

This is an important step towards strengthening its international presence, with an emphasis on the Canadian market.

Targeted collaborations and participation in reference projects

During the Forum, organized by the Delphi Economic Forum in collaboration with the Hellenic Initiative – Canada, the Hellenic-Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Hellenic-Canadian Board of Trade and the Greek Embassy in Canada, Mylonas highlighted the strategy extroversion followed by ALUMIL with the aim of consolidating the company’s global reach through targeted partnerships and its participation in reference projects.

ALUMIL has a strong operational footprint abroad, from India to East Africa and from Europe to North America. In Canada, the company has successfully established itself on the western side of the country by undertaking pioneering projects such as Butterfly, Vancouver House, Alberni and 1770 PENDRELL, and is now dynamically expanding its presence in Toronto as well.