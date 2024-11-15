Aegean Airlines: Record passenger traffic and turnover in 9-month

Aegean Airlines announced its consolidated net revenue rose 4% to 1.38 billion euros in the first nine months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

The company offered 15.3 million available seats and carried 12.6 million passengers, up 5%, compared to the same period in 2023 – of whom 7.4 million passengers flew to/from foreign destinations.

EBITDA reached 330 million euros, pretax profits totaled 170.4 million euros, and net profit for the nine months came to 132.0 million euros, 23% lower compared to the same period in 2023.

The company registered record passenger traffic and turnover in the nine-month period.

In the third quarter, Aegean offered 63 million available seats, 2% more than the same quarter in 2023, and carried 5.3 million passengers. Domestic traffic rose 6%, while foreign traffic fell 3% compared to the same quarter in 2023, as a result of the extraordinary suspension of flights to Israel and Lebanon. Occupancy reached 83.9%, and consolidated net revenue in the third quarter came to 630.8 million euros.

Commenting on the results, Aegean CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis said: “Aegean again exhibited adaptability and strong performance in 2024 in the midst of significant external factors and increased seat offers by third companies to Greece. The replanning of our network and the organization’s effective response once again brought satisfactory results, comparable to the strongest companies in the sector. At the same time, we also invested in our capability for higher added value, competitiveness and extroversion, with the completion and start of operation of the Center for Training and Maintenance at the Athens International Airport, as well as our first business venture beyond Greece, with our minority investment and start of collaboration with Volotea.”