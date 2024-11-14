Hatzis: 2024 is a year of mixed signs for Greek tourism

2024 is a year of mixed signs for Greek tourism, according to the President of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, Yannis Hatzis, while revenues have not yet exceeded in real terms the levels of 2019.

“In general, mixed signs prevailed in 2024. Flight arrivals rose by 9% in Greece from January 2024 until today. More specifically, Athens recorded a 13% increase, Mytilini +44%, Rhodes, Skiathos +13%, Heraklion +7%, Zakynthos, Kefalonia, Kos, Thessaloniki +3%. Santorini is on the borderline between positive and negative signs, while Mykonos and Kavala are recorded as negative signs. Road tourism will also grow at a double-digit rate,” the president of the Federation noted.

Hatzis estimated that air arrivals will have soared by 10% on average by the end of year, while the average per capita expenditure of tourists is decreasing and the turnover will increase by only 2%-3%. “We have not surpassed in real terms the tourism revenue of 2019, despite the opposite statements,” the President of the Federation pointed out, at the same time sounding the alarm about the fact that – as he noted – from 2019 onwards, the quality characteristics of Greek tourism are decreasing year by year.

In 2025, according to Hatzis, the role of tourism will always be crucial in the GDP, however, he believes that tourism is not supported. He also said that the government, which worked exemplary for the sector during the pandemic, is not managing with the optimal way the prospects and possibilities of tourism, which is a key growth pillar for Greece.