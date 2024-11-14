Posidonia: 2024 Sustainability Report

Posidonia Exhibitions SA announced the results of the Event Sustainability Report for Posidonia 2024, certifying the long-term commitment to organizing environmentally sustainable exhibitions with a positive impact on society and the economy.

Posidonia exhibition received ISO 20121 sustainability certification for the second time, while it is the first Certified Sustainable Exhibition in Greece from 2022.

With 2,038 exhibiting companies from 81 countries and territories, 32,527 visitors from 130 countries and a total attendance of 41,838 people, Posidonia 2024 recorded another attendance record, making the achievement of sustainability goals even more challenging for the organizers.

However, the data in this year’s report confirm that Posidonia managed to exceed the sustainability targets. More specifically:

Maintenance of low consumption per visitor in electricity (10.2kwh) and water (0.022m3), despite the increase in visitors by 12.6%.

Reduction of the exhibition’s carbon footprint through efficient planning of participant shuttle buses. Compared to the previous report in 2022, 31.15% more passengers were served with 5.12% fewer routes.

96.7% of the exhibitors implemented sustainability practices in their participation, following relevant prompts and guidance from the organizers (e.g. use of recyclable stand construction materials, implementation of energy-efficient solutions, etc.).

66.23% of exhibitors used sustainable or recyclable materials in the construction of the stands.

41.72% of exhibitors reused booths from a previous exhibition participation, while 91% partnered with local booth construction companies, reducing booth transportation distances and boosting the local economy.

Zero accident record during construction and dismantling of the exhibition.

Reduction of plastic and paper waste.

Digitization of exhibition promotional and informative material.

Selection of ISO-certified suppliers and partners contributed to the overall upgrade of the quality and sustainability of the exhibition.

Through the actions and sponsorship program of the company, Posidonia Exhibitions SA allocated an amount of more than 200,000 euros, directly or indirectly, to support organizations, NGOs and actions of a social nature, focusing on the support of educational, environmental and cultural initiatives, as well as actions in the field of health and sports.

At the same time, the Posidonia 2024 exhibition contributed a total of over 80 million euros to the Greek economy, in stand construction, transport, corporate events, accommodation and catering, tax revenue and foreign direct investment.

It is worth noting that approximately 13,000 visitors came to Greece on the occasion of Posidonia, many of whom stayed in our country for vacations, multiplying the economic benefit for the wider local economy.

“The search for environmentally friendly solutions, which contribute the maximum possible effect to society, is a primary goal of our company,” Theodoros Vokos, CEO of Posidonia Exhibitions SA, stated.

As he added, “we are particularly happy that the exhibitors and all the participants in the exhibition are involved in this effort, contributing together to the best possible result. The organization of large-scale sustainable exhibitions in Athens contributes to creating a positive image of Greece abroad and promotes the city of Athens and the country as a whole as a MICE destination for important international events.”

The Posidonia 2024 Exhibition is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the Hellenic Chamber of Greece and the Union of Greek Shipowners. It is organized with the support of the municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee.