PPC investments doubled to 1.6 billion euros

PPC announced an increase in investments to 1.6 billion euros in the nine-month period from 800 million last year, an increase in turnover to 6.6 billion euros from 5.5 billion euros and operating profitability (EBITDA) to 1.35 billion euros from 940 million last year.

According to the announcement, the company is on track to achieve the target for operating profits of 1.8 billion euros in 2024. The president and CEO of PPC George Stassis will announce on Thursday the updated business plan of the group for the three-year period 2025-2027.

In his statements about the financial results, Stassis underlined:

“The strong results for the nine months of 2024 confirm the reliability of our business model with the development of a green and resilient RES portfolio, the customer-centric philosophy, and the digitization and strengthening of distribution networks as key pillars of our strategy.

We already have 4.9GW of RES in operation, with a significant portfolio of projects under development of over 20GW, of which 3.8GW are under construction or ready for construction as well as at a very advanced stage of maturity. We have doubled our investments compared to last year while maintaining a strong financial position. Our performance to date allows us to confirm our target for EBITDA of 1.8 billion and net profit of 0.35 billion in 2024.”