39th PHILOXENIA HOTELIA to be held on Nov 14-16 with increased number of international trade visitors

The 39th International Tourism and Hotel Equipment Exhibition PHILOXENIA HOTELIA will open its gates on November 14, at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center, with more foreign participations – three of which for the first time – and with a generally stronger extroversion and international character. The honored destination of this year’s event is Didymoteicho.

A total of 342 participants from Greece and 24 foreign countries will participate in the 39th PHILOXENIA HOTELIA, as the president and CEO of TIF-Helexpo S.A., Tassos Tzikas and Kyriakos Pozrikidis, pointed out in a press conference. There are also more foreign entries, which come from Armenia, Luxembourg, Indonesia, Philippines, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Portugal, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Kosovo, Egypt, United Kingdom, Italy, Albania, Morocco, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Moldova, Cuba, Indian Ocean Countries (Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles) – the last three for the first time.

The Exhibition will also be visited by 140 Hosted Buyers from 36 countries, who will hold more than 4,000 B2B appointments with exhibitors.

At the heart of this year’s PHILOXENIA is the unbreakable and interconnected relationship between Tourism and Culture with the multi-level participation of the Hellenic Organization of Cultural Resources Development (ODAP), both in the Exhibition and in the large tourist conference that always frames its activities with a multitude of other parallel events.

The title of the conference is “Experience Culture. Everywhere – Connecting the Dots” and, among other things, the action of the Organization “Hellenic Heritage” will be presented.

On November 14, the Exhibition will be open only to professional and commercial visitors while on November 15-16 it will welcome all citizens interested in the event.