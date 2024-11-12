Greek Wine Day in Florence – Greek wine seems to be gaining ground in Italy

Greek wine seems to be gaining more and more ground in Italy. The Greek Wine Day took place for the third consecutive year in Florence.

It is a one-day exhibition dedicated to the promotion of Greek wine production and attended by professionals from Italian wine production, wineries and restaurants from Tuscany, sommeliers, and the acclaimed chef Stelios Sakalis.

Three Greek wines awarded

Three Greek wines were awarded, which have been included in the edition of the Italian guide I Vini del cuore (The Wines of the Heart), which is to be released in print and online.

In total, twenty Greek wineries participated, from almost all regions of our country: from Crete to Thrace and from Attica to Cephalonia in the Greek Wine Day in Florence, which was organized with the support of the honorary consul of Greece in Florance Potoula Petrakakou.

“The world market is becoming more and more competitive and the promotion of Greek wine in Italy will open new avenues in culinary tourism, attracting enthusiasts and connoisseurs and creating an undeniable surplus value. The promotion of Greek wine is, first of all, an act of recognition of a deep tradition,” emphasized the organizer of the event, Haris Papandreou.

According to ANA-MPA sources, many cities expressed interest in hosting the initiative and it is very likely that the next “Greek Wine Day” in Italy will be organized in Milan.