AADE automatically issues tax identification number to children up to 12 years

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will automatically issue a tax identification number to children up to 12 years of age as of Monday.

The issuing will be carried out gradually until its completion by the end of November. Children need to have been included in the annual tax filings for 2023 so that their data is digitally confirmed. Parents will be notified through an email, as well as through the section ‘My messages’ in the digital portal of AADE (from the registry and communication to ‘My Messages).

However, this does not oblige parents to get a sign-in ‘key’ or to file taxes for them.

Last year, over 299,999 families received tax numbers for their children under 12 years of age, significantly reducing administrative costs. It is estimated that more families will be added in the new automation, including 700,000 minors, as well as those over 12 who have not had such a number issued so far.