Kontos: Austriacard Holdings AG is evolving into an international applied technology group

Based on the legacy of 127 years of history and uninterrupted presence in the market, Austriacard Holdings, formerly Inform Lykos, is evolving into an international applied technology group, with a geographical footprint in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA.

From 2019 until today, the company has invested 60 million euros in acquisitions. Manolis Kontos, CEO of the Group, spoke to “N” about the development strategy, expansion plans and acquisition plan of the company listed on the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges.

“Austriacard Holdings is developing with steady steps into an international applied technology group, with particular emphasis and priority in the banking sector, but also systematic expansion into other, related business areas, such as the wider area of fintech and challenger/neo-banks.

Our goal is to be a leading provider of integrated solutions in the markets where we operate, integrating technologies, products and services at the highest possible level. We want to be a reference point of total support for our customers, going beyond the simple provision of individual products and dynamically undertaking a complete and holistic response to their needs.

At the core of these solutions is, of course, absolute security in the management of data and its application, whether it is security and identification documents of citizens or bank cards or any other type of electronic documents, with the ultimate goal of analyzing and exploiting them for support and contribution to business decision-making,” Kontos emphasized.

Focusing on the group’s strategy, he pointed out that “we focus on optimizing the technologies and solutions that serve the digital transformation of modern business organizations, while at the same time we place emphasis on geographical areas with great growth potential and, accordingly, on market sectors that are evolving at very high rates, such as fintech. We know very well the markets in which we have an established presence, as well as those in which we are systematically expanding – both in terms of subject and geographically.

Our decisions focus on those technologies that are at the cutting edge of developments and come to complement our so-called overall ‘offering’, always with a view to our ability to holistically serve our customers’ needs and support their digital transformation in areas such as digital banking, security printing but also citizen authentication, i.e. citizen identification procedures for which Austriacard Holdings maintains a leading role in Central Europe.”