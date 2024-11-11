PCT awards scholarships, promoting social contribution activities

Piraeus Container Terminal S.A. (PCT), a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited, has been active in the field of container management in the Port of Piraeus since 2009, through the Concession Agreement for Piers II and III.

The services it provides include loading, unloading and storage of containers, while Piraeus’ strategic location makes it one of the most important transit hubs in the Mediterranean and Southeast Europe.



Contribution to public education

Piraeus Container Terminal S.A. (PCT) awarded four first-year female students from the Municipality of Perama with scholarships for their excellence in the university exams. Each scholarship amounts to 2,500 euros and is awarded to graduates of Public General or Vocational High Schools of the Municipality of Perama, who have distinguished themselves for their performance and meet specific social and income criteria.

The awarding of the scholarships took place on Saturday, November 2, during a festive event organized by the PCT.

At the event, the CEO of PCT, Captain Wang Jihang, awarded the scholarships to the four successful female students, while the Mayor of Perama, Ioannis Lagoudakos, praised the contribution of PCT to Education and Youth, stating: “We welcome COSCO and PCT in Perama and we ask for the Greek culture to coexist with the culture of the People’s Republic of China for the next thousand years.”

During the award ceremony, Claudia Gioca, one of the four scholarship recipients, thanked PCT for its support, stressing: “The effort that has brought me this far did not just start this year. It is a multi-year effort. From an early age I understood that education has a great value for me as a person, and for the future of society. So I would like to thank the attendees and especially the PCT for this opportunity, and for rewarding me in this way. I didn’t expect any prize, I didn’t do it for any prize, but having your effort rewarded like this can only do you good and can only give you hope.”

Referring to the event, Captain Wang Jihang, said: “The smiles and emotion of the children and their families is for us at PCT the greatest reward.

The impact of the actions inspires us and strengthens our will to continue our work to support the children and young people of the area, with the aim of creating better conditions and more opportunities for them. I want to thank the municipal authority of Perama for the public recognition of our project as well as the parents, students and PCT workers who honored us with their presence on this festive day.”



Social Initiatives and Support of the Local Society

PCT is not limited only to the development of the port, but also implements a number of social actions aimed at strengthening local communities. Since 2009, PCT has provided more than 700,000 euros in support of educational and charitable institutions, while at the same time empowering vulnerable groups of the population through social solidarity initiatives.

The company shows a special interest in environmental protection and sustainability, organizing cleaning and awareness actions in the Piraeus area, such as the cleaning of Perama beach. These actions contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants and the protection of coastal areas.

With these actions, PCT demonstrates its responsibility as a company, while strengthening the connection with the local community and the development of Piraeus at all levels.