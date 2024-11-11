10th Export Summit: Investments the only way to sustainable development and prosperity of the Greek economy

The importance of investments as the only way to the sustainable development and prosperity of the Greek economy will be the message of the 10th Export Summit organized by the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE) on Thursday, November 14, in Thessaloniki, with “N” as a communication sponsor.

According to SEVE management, the prospects for increasing investments in Greece in the coming years are good, while the Association now sets a new export target for our country, the increase of exports to 60% of GDP or 120 billion euros until 2028.

“Despite the challenges of the international business environment, Greek exporters achieved excellent results. In 2023 we managed to reach 51 billion euros in exports of goods, about 25% of GDP, recording the second highest level in our history. The goal that SEVE had set for 100 billion euros of total exports, approaching 50% of GDP, is now a reality, and we are looking ahead, setting a new challenge of 60% of GDP or 120 billion euros,” emphasized the president of the Association, Simos Diamantidis.

According to SEVE management, the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the USA will not affect Greek exports much, as they mostly concern food products, which are in great demand in the US market and already have tariffs, which are not high.

The 10th Export Summit, which will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Development, will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2024 with the theme “Investing, The Only Way to Growth” at the Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki. It will be broadcast through the LiveOn platform and will focus on the importance of investments as the only way to the sustainable development and prosperity of the Greek economy. Additionally, it aims to create a space for exchanging views and strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors, highlighting investments as key to boosting Greek exports and innovation.