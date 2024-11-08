WTM 2024 confirms positive momentum for Greek tourism

The World Travel Market (WTM) was concluded in London with the confirmation that Britain will remain the country’s leading tourist market in 2025 and the hopes that Greece will succeed in expanding to new markets to attract tourists.

Summarizing the conclusions of the three-day exhibition, the general secretary of the Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO), Andreas Fiorentinos, speaking to “N”, expressed his satisfaction with the contacts made both at the institutional and business level and pointed out that the Organization, having secured the solid vote of confidence from the British, focuses its efforts on the extension to new markets, such as Japan for example. The Greek government is seeking the upgrade of bilateral relations, with tourism and culture at the top of the agenda.

The secretary general of GNTO referred to the further room for expansion in France due to the high standards of French tourists and their strong interest in culture and gastronomy. However, based on the organization’s research, the majority of foreign tourists still prefer holidays in our country for the two main reasons: the sun and the sea (48%), followed by culture (24%) and gastronomy (10%). As part of the events at WTM, GNTO presented six start-ups in the sector as well as an ambitious program to promote outdoor activities, such as diving, hiking.

To wrap up, this year’s exhibition confirmed that Greek tourism maintains the positive momentum it acquired after the coronavirus pandemic and is steadily capitalizing on this climate through a series of investments and dynamic promotions with the aim of increasing its footprint in new tourist markets.