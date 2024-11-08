Metlen: 2.2-billion-dollar solar projects in Alberta, Canada

Metlen Energy & Metals will produce 2.1 terawatt-hours of energy per year powering 2,000 homes through the five 2.2 billion-dollar solar projects held in its investment portfolio in Alberta, Canada.

Upon their completion, a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions in the area will be achieved, regional managing director – North America at Metlen Energy & Metals, Luis Laguna, said from the stage of the Toronto Economic Forum held in Ontario, adding that at least 1,500 new jobs will “open” during their construction. When operation begins, the staff that will be employed is estimated to exceed 1,500 people.

Stressing that Canada is the ideal environment for the further development of “Metlen Energy & Metals” with a community that shares the Greek company’s commitment to sustainable energy, Laguna recalled that a few days ago the company inaugurated its northern hub by opening an office in the city of Calgary in the Canadian province of Alberta.

“In fact, our journey in Canada began last year with the acquisition of 1.4 Gigawatt solar projects in Alberta, signaling our commitment to support local communities and industries with clean energy,” he added.

In fact, he announced that two of the five aforementioned projects are on the starting line for their construction and in this context he expressed the group’s desire to explore new partnerships.

On five continents

From solar parks to wind power, the company’s 10 gigawatts of renewable energy projects are held in various places in five continents with the most recent investments in Australia, Chile and Canada.

A billion pound contract in Scotland

In this context he announced that the company had recently secured a 1.0-billion-pound contract to build a connection in an area of Scotland in the UK, designed to supply two million homes.

“Metlen Energy & Metals reinforces great durability and reliability, making us a reliable ally in providing reliable future-ready energy solutions,” he emphasized.