Average salary: Greece third to last in the EU

The average salary may have increased in Greece in 2023 compared to 2022, but the percentage was lower compared to the rest of the European countries, as a result of which our country fell even lower and ranked third to last.

According to the official figures released by Eurostat, the average annual earnings of a full-time worker in Greece were raised to 17,013 euros, compared to 16,407 euros in 2022. The percentage change amounts to 3.69% and is one of the worst performances at pan-European level.

On a percentage basis, Greece moved at roughly the same levels as Denmark (3.74% increase in average annual full-time earnings, which however increased to 67,604 euros), while it performed better than Sweden (there was a 3.91% decline to 44,619 euros) and Malta (1.98% increase to 29,989 euros). The percentage performance of Greece was better compared to that of Italy, which saw a 2.83% increase in average annual earnings at 32,749 euros.

Based on 2022 Eurostat data, Greece (16,407 euros) surpassed Poland (15,488 euros), Romania (15,064 euros), Hungary (14,384 euros) and Bulgaria (11,880 euros) in 2022.

However, based on 2023 data, Greece fell even lower in the ranking. For example, Poland is now much higher than Greece, as it recorded an increase of 16.57% with annual salaries reaching 18,054 euros. Romania is also in a better position than Greece with an increase of 17.76% at 17,739 euros.