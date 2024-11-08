Nestlé celebrates its 125-year anniversary in Greece

Nestlé celebrates 125 years of presence and continuous supply in the Greek market this year.

The CEO of Nestlé Hellas, Nikos Emmanouilidis, stated on the anniversary: “Our 125 years of presence in Greece confirms our commitment to providing products based on ongoing research and development, always with respect for the environment. Consumer trust honors us and we continue to remain committed to offering high-quality products that enhance quality of life and contribute to a sustainable future.”

Nestlé has the largest R&D network in the food industry, with over 5,000 experts in 23 facilities worldwide, working in areas such as packaging research, food safety, clinical studies, agri-food and health science and diet.

The company’s long-term success is not only based on the products and services it offers daily to the Greek market, but also on the responsible corporate practices it applies, as well as its human resources, which are its most valuable asset. Today, Nestlé employs around 1,000 people and has two factories

Nestlé is currently active in ten product categories, many of which have grown together with Greek history. In a world full of challenges, the company emphasizes sustainability, recognizing its importance for the future of food, and is committed to continuing innovation and creating long-term value in the Greek market, always with respect for the environment and society.