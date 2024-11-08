MSC Cruises: Mediterranean cruises from Piraeus port in the winter season

MSC Cruises sets sail for its first winter cruise season from Greece, with weekly departures from Piraeus to Mediterranean destinations.

MSC Sinfonia will sail every Monday throughout the winter season, giving Greek travelers the opportunity to relax on a winter holiday and explore destinations in Greece, Turkey and Italy, departing from the largest Greek port.

These itineraries bring guests to some of the Mediterranean’s most captivating locations – from the cultural crossroads of Istanbul to the charming region of Apulia – offering the convenience and the hospitality of an elegant cruise ship.

MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line, operating in Europe, South America, the Middle East and South Africa, with a strong presence in the North American and Far Eastern markets.

MSC Cruises has a modern fleet of 22 ships and three new ships are due to launch in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises on five continents, reaching more than 300 destinations and welcoming over 180 different nationalities on its ships.

MSC Cruises is fully committed to achieving zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2050.