Iconic investments are changing the tourism map

Αlthough Greece is a mature tourist market, it has a lot of scope for development, with iconic investments able to give new, strong, dynamics to the economy.

However, this does not only apply to the private sector, but it needs the help of the state, local administration authorities and local communities in order to move forward.

These are the messages of the tourism industry during the second day of the World Travel Market 2024 held in London.

TEMES’ emblematic investment in Messinia, which has boosted the economy of the prefecture and its prospects, will not be unique to the Peloponnese region, as a series of other tourism investments reaching one billion euros in Ermioni are coming to change the tourist landscape in the region, the vice governor for tourism, Thanos Michellogonas, told “N”.

A new strategy, with a vision and a plan for the development of tourism was presented in “N” by the vice-governor of Central Greece while the vice-governor of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Panagiotis Archontis, expressed his optimism over the tourist development of the region.

Thessaly has prepared a new tourism development plan to highlight the wealth of the region – natural, thematic and culinary – in a way that will highlight the human aspect, making the tourism product more human, more intimate.

Investments are being carried out, they are upgrading the tourist product, but the state will have to help more effectively, improving the infrastructure, showing more flexibility in matters such as taxation, or labor issues, Dimitris Tzirakis, managing director of Stella Resorts, with activity in Crete and Santorini, stressed to “N”.

Last but not least, Aluma Resorts invests massively in Athens and Thessaloniki focusing on the high end market offering services accessible to everyone.