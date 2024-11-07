Diana Shipping aims to reduce its fleet carbon intensity by 20%

Diana Shipping has set a goal to reduce by 20% the carbon intensity of its fleet until 2028.

As part of its green policy, Diana Shipping is committed to new shipbuilding with a reduced environmental footprint.

In particular, it has agreed to acquire two highly efficient new generation Methanol Dual Fuel Kamsarmax ships, which will potentially reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%, exceeding the international targets set by the IMO for a 70% reduction by 2040.

At the same time, it invests in support vessels for the offshore sector with hybrid propulsion (batteries).

Developments

As the CEO of the company, Semiramis Paliou, pointed out in the ESG report for 2023, “we are actively promoting our industry’s journey in the field of ESG, pursuing high standards of performance and resilience, embracing the power of innovation and constantly working to transform strategic our goals in sustainable profits.”

“To this end Diana Shipping’s ESG strategy focuses on three strategic pillars: 1) Environmental management, 2) Protection and development of people and 3) Operational excellence.”

The inclusion of the shipping industry in the EU emissions trading system at the end of 2023 stressed the important role of the EU regulations and the IMO in providing incentives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the sector, she added.

“Our activities in 2023 confirmed our commitment as we actively prepared to comply with the requirements of the EU Emissions Trading System, set an emissions target to reduce the carbon intensity of our fleet by 20% by 2028 and we further engaged in new construction projects.

The vessels are expected to be delivered to the company in the second half of 2027 or in the first half of 2028.”

Diana Shipping also presented a comprehensive plan for decarbonization.