Hellenic Cables: High and extra high voltage cables to France

Hellenic Cables, the cable division of Cenergy Holdings, was selected by RTE (Réseau de Transport d’Électricité) to supply 170 km of 90kV cables, 420 km of 225kV cables, their related components, as well as to carry out the assembly of the systems cables for the underground network throughout France.

As Xavier Piechaczyk, Chairman of RTE’s Board of Directors pointed out “electrification, decarbonization and the further development of industry in France entail major investments in the electricity transmission network in the coming years.”

This three-year framework agreement (valid for cable deliveries until the end of 2028) supports RTE’s strategy to adapt to climate change, develop its network to serve more uses and produce low-carbon electricity while contributing to France’s energy transition.

According to Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings “we are honored to participate in RTE’s ambitious initiative, which not only strengthens France’s energy infrastructure, but also highlights sustainable, European solutions for the regional electricity transmission network. Hellenic Cables is continuously expanding its production capacity to support network development initiatives and remains committed to providing high-quality advanced cable solutions in line with France’s energy transition goals and RTE’s strategy.”

The cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ facilities in Thebes for the expansion of its production capacity in which the subsidiary is investing. This collaboration with RTE is part of Hellenic Cables’ ongoing commitment to strengthening European energy networks.