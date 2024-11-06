Theodorikakos: Productivity and strong competitiveness means less taxes and higher income for citizens

Greece needs to proceed with its productive transformation and strengthening of its extroversion, Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos said at the 7th Athens Investment Forum: “Greece as a Stable Development Pillar in Southeastern Europe.”

Theodorikakos underlined that this is the way to make Greece’s economic growth durable and its growth rates sustainable in the coming years. To have a substantial effect on the security of our country and the quality of life of all Greek citizens.

“Our country, without any doubt, has become a pillar of stability in Southeast Europe in the last five years and at the same time an important energy center with a special role throughout the EU under the weight of the geostrategic developments and at the same time it plays a leading role in the green transition which is undoubtedly a central priority for the global economy and humanity,” Theodorikakos added.

“In the last five years, fiscal stability has been achieved, a pro-investment environment has been created in the country, Greece has recovered the investment grade and above all it has regained its credibility in a stable and dynamic manner. And this is an excellent achievement for the next period of time,” the minister added.

Referring to the government’s work, Theodorikakos pointed out that the government has cut taxes and reduced social security contributions.

More specifically, he said:

· Unemployment has decreased from 17.5% to 9.3%.

· The minimum wage has increased by 27% in the last three years.

· Greece’s growth rates have reached 2% in the period 2019 -2023 and today, in the second quarter of 2024, stands at 2.3% – one of the highest in the European Union.