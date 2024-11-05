Port of Heraklion: Over half a million cruise passengers in 2024

The number of visitors at the port of Heraklion, Crete, exceeded every expectation. More specifically, the milestone of 500,000 cruise passengers was surpassed.

On Sunday 3 November, during Mein Schiff 6’s final homeport approach for 2024, the 500,000th cruise passenger passed through the port gates, marking a special moment.

On the same day, three cruise ships arrived at the port, bringing the total number of passengers for this year to this impressive level. In fact, the momentum continues, as the season is not yet over and another 14 cruise ship arrivals are expected by the end of the year.

According to the Heraklion Port Authority, “this success reinforces the position of the port of Heraklion as a leading cruise destination in the Eastern Mediterranean and highlights the city of Heraklion, the capital of Crete, as an important reference point on the global tourism map. This achievement is the reward of many years of strategic investments and continuous upgrading of services, always with an emphasis on sustainability and the harmonious relationship with the local community.”

Minas Papadakis, CEO of the port authority, emphasized: “Exceeding half a million passengers indicates that traffic is at its peak, a result of its active policies, team effort and strategic commitment over the last four years.

This success places Heraklion in the top positions of international cruise destinations, consolidates its position as one of the main homeports, offering significant benefits to the city’s economy and enhancing the port’s role as a vibrant tourist and cultural hub.”