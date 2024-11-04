Artificial Intelligence: The Greek proposal for AI Factories

The Greek proposal for the creation of an Artificial Intelligence factory in Greece will be submitted in the next few days, following the relevant call of the European Commission in September.

Artificial Intelligence Factories (AI Factories) gather computing power, data and talent as necessary elements to create innovative models of Generative AI and evolve its applications in various critical areas. It is an initiative of the European Union that is expected to strengthen Europe’s capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as high performance computing (HPC). This initiative supports the creation of ecosystems/hubs that promote innovation, collaboration and growth.

AI Factories are to be linked to Member States’ AI initiatives creating a dynamic AI ecosystem, also benefiting from digital innovation hubs already in operation. The call for the creation of European AI Factories is supported by almost 1 billion euros from the EU’s “Digital Europe” and “Horizon Europe” programs and from an equal amount of funding from the member states.

The proposal is coordinated by the agency of the Ministry of Digital Governance that is responsible for the development and operation of the ” Daedalus” supercomputer, while the National Natural Sciences Research Center “Demokritos” that will be the headquarters of the AI Factory plays a decisive role, the National Technical University of Athens, the “Athina” Research Center as well as the Hyperfund in order to leverage resources and mobilize the innovation ecosystem.

The civic-centric use of artificial intelligence is a strategic choice of the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as it can be a key pillar for a more effective digital state.

The Greek Artificial Intelligence factory

It will reportedly provide a set of services in order to be a “one-stop-shop” where businesses and organizations can get expertise and support for the development of artificial intelligence applications, data and tools, and even support for their business viability.

Greece will rely on the new Daedalus supercomputer to create a pioneering innovation ecosystem, with activities and services focused on thematic areas. Initially, it will focus on three strategic pillars: health, sustainability (Energy, Climate Change, Environment) and language together with culture in order to strengthen innovation in these axes and bring significant benefits to the Greek economy and society.