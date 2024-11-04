AADE adopts AI to detect ‘black money’

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is intensifying its controls, focusing on taxis, street markets and other categories of professionals as of the current week.

At the same time, it is strengthening its inspection tools with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Through the new digital intersection unit, it will collect information from all tax data systems, including digital taxation systems, social media and the internet.

The new “weapons” of AADE

The tax mechanism now has at its disposal new control systems through which it can automatically monitor overdue debts, while warning citizens for the activation of forced collection measures and the possibility of categorizing debtors based on the amount of the debt.

In addition, AADE, using Artificial Intelligence, will be able to: