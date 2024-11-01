Cosmos Group sees 30% growth rate in 2025-2030

Cosmos Group expects a high growth rate of around 30% for the period 2025-2030 with turnover reaching 115 million euros by 2030.

More specifically, turnover is seen at 75 million euros in 2024 and 93 million euros in 2025 from 66 million euros in 2023, while the company recorded significant growth rates from 2019 to 2024.

The company is active in the provision of integrated IT and Telecommunications solutions for the implementation of technology projects (Information, Telecommunications and Networks, Data Security, Software, Specialized Services, Printing Solutions & Digitization, as well as Artificial Intelligence) in the private and public sector in Greece and Cyprus market.

Cosmos Group’s plans include, among other things, the strengthening of its capital base, in order to finance development and partnerships/acquisitions, with the management highlighting the prospect of entering the Athens Stock Exchange, provided that the appropriate conditions exist.

Cosmos Group is expected to claim 300 million euro projects in the public sector and 200 million euros in the private sector over the next 5 years both in Greece and Cyprus.

At the same time, for the same period (2025-2030), it is launching investments concerning new projects in Greece and Cyprus, the expansion of new strategic partnerships in the Security and Data Centers sectors, the development of Software for the public sector as well as Artificial Intelligence applications. It should be noted that it is already building a Data Center for the needs of Artificial Intelligence, at the Cosmos offices in Thessaloniki. The group consists of Cosmos Business Systems, Cosmos Consulting, e Cosmos, CBS IT, while it employs 300 people of which 120 engineers, 70 developers and 80 people in sales and consulting services.

According to the President of the Group Dimitris Dafnis “our main strategy is focused on balanced growth and profitability. The window of opportunity that opened with the implementation of the long-term projects of the State with the RRF, offers the unique possibility to create ‘national champions’, Greek companies that will lead the country in the next two decades of technological development and extroversion in the private and public sector. Cosmos intends to be present and even hold a leading role.”