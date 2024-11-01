Discrepancies observed in coastal shipping rates

The Observatory of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy has recorded large discrepancies in the price of fares on more than 40 coastal shipping lines in the country.

However, the president of the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies (SEEN), Dionysis Theodoratos, speaking to “N” on the matter, emphasized that the figures are not at all clear and denied any price differences.

“In the lines where we see some changes, this has to do with the discount tickets, for families or groups of people. But the tickets paid are not recorded in detail in the Observatory. That is why the result is not clearly understandable for many people,” he noted.

The digital portal

It is worth noting that on the ministry’s platform, which was officially put into operation, citizens can navigate to find all the necessary information about the rights of passengers in maritime transport and the measures they can take to protect them. At the same time, the Price Observatory was set up for the price of tickets for coastal ferry transport.

It is a tool that has been operational on a pilot basis for over six months and has recorded the prices of tickets already issued, presenting a realistic picture of fluctuations in fare prices.

As pointed out, in fact, the findings have already been forwarded to the Competition Commission for evaluation and utilization for its own audits.