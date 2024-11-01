World Travel Market: Naftemporiki at the heart of global tourism

Νaftemporiki will be at the heart of the international tourism market for the third consecutive year, at WTM London, to be held on November 5-7, 2024, which is one of the largest and most influential tourism exhibitions in the world.

The institution has made impressive progress over the past four decades, having started with 40 countries, 221 exhibitors and 9,000 trade visitors at the first WTM in London Olympia in 1980.

Today it showcases around 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions, as well as over 51,000 attendees.

As the busiest trade show in the travel sector, it maximizes the value of the institution and market development opportunities for suppliers and buyers across the tourism chain. The numerous networking events will enhance the market potential of suppliers and create fertile ground for flourishing business deals.

Naftemporiki with its journalistic team will be hosted at the Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO) Pavilion (N2 -220 and N2 -520) and will report on the meetings of representatives of Greek tourism with travel organizations and high-ranking executives of the international tourism market.

At the same time, with its luxurious English-language special edition “Treasures of Greek Tourism – All Shades of Blue” it will highlight the treasures of Greek Tourism to the tens of thousands of visitors.