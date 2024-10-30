Hellas Gold: 500 new jobs in Skouries

New employment opportunities in various roles, regardless of gender, age, work experience or educational background have been opened in Skouries. Construction work on the copper and gold mining project is in full swing aiming to bring the mine into commercial operation in late 2025.

In this context Hellas Gold, as well as the subcontractors of the Skouries project, are organizing a series of open informational events to highlight existing and future employment opportunities.

The events will take place until the end of 2024 in local communities of the Municipality of Aristotle, in Stavros and Polygyros. The initiative aims to attract and inform interested parties from the region about more than 500 new jobs in the Skouries Project, which respectively concern the construction phase that is in progress, and subsequently the operation of the new state-of-the-art mine.

The interested parties will have the opportunity to submit applications or resumes and to talk with representatives of both the company and the collaborating contractors of the construction of the Skouries project.

Gradual opening of positions

According to the company, the 500 new employment opportunities will be covered gradually, with those related to the construction of the project coming first. As a whole, however, they will be addressed to candidates of all ages, regardless of previous work experience and education. The goal of Hellas Gold is to cover the largest percentage of positions with workforce from the local community as a priority (residents of the Municipality of Aristotelis and the surrounding areas).

All new employees, whether they are at the beginning of their career or moving on to the next stage, will be trained in the modern Hellas Gold Training Center. There, through the most advanced training methods, the selected candidates will acquire the necessary skills to successfully integrate into their new roles.

The Skouries project has already opened around 900 new jobs with the goal of reaching 1,300 by the end of the year. The creation of a model mine in Greece, with technological innovations and best practices during its operation, will ensure long-term benefits and contribute to shaping a sustainable future for both the region and the country.