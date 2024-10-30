Intrakat: Renamed to Aktor with 5 subsidiaries-Investments of 2 billion euros

“We are turning the page, changing everything,” the president and CEO of Intrakat, Alexandros Exarchou, said during the presentation of the company’s plans for 2.0-billion-euro investments in real estate and Renewable Energy Sources (RES), the purchase of a construction company as well as another one in the field of providing security services and facilities management, the renaming from Intrakat to Aktor, as well as the capital increase of 200 million euros.

As he said, after two years since the acquisition of Intrakat by Dimitris Bakos, Ioannis Kaimenakis and himself, the Group is 5 times bigger, while it aims for a turnover of 3.2 billion and EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes and depreciation) 430 million euros in 2030, with the corresponding figures in 2025 expected to reach 1.4 billion and 184 million euros.

Regarding the choice of the name Aktor, Exarchou stated: “The name Aktor has deep roots in the country and is an integral part of its modern history, having been connected to the progress and development of the place. Today the Aktor name takes on a new lease of life and marks the beginning of a new era and a new chapter in our history that symbolizes our courage to change in order to build something bigger and stronger: One of the largest infrastructure groups in Greece and Southeast Europe.”

According to him, the new strategic repositioning of the Aktor Group is based on 4 pillars: “The creation of value for shareholders, the diversification of the revenue mix, the production of strong and stable profits and the distribution of dividends to the company’s shareholders.”

Diversification and strengthening of profits

In particular, the Aktor Group of Companies will expand its business scope, keeping construction as a central pillar of its activities and will invest in the most dynamic and construction-related sectors of the economy, with the aim of diversifying the EBITDA mix, strengthening net profits, the formation of a more stable and strong financial profile and the creation of shareholder value.

Exarchou referred to international analyses, according to which groups based on construction, but also active in other related sectors, have a significantly better share performance, as they achieve EBITDA diversification and a reduction of business risk and dependence on volatile construction industry, while presenting a comparative advantage and synergies with similar industries, due to construction know-how.

Subsidiaries and Investments

The new Aktor Group will have 5 subsidiaries which will be “endowed” with new investments.