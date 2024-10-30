Dragnis to “N”: Greek shipowners invest in offshore support vessels

The last move was made last week by Goldenport of the Dragni family. Together with Maas Capital and Allianz Marine Services, they established MAG Offshore and acquired a total of 24 support vessels for oil and gas platforms.

As the managing director of the Goldenport group of companies, Yiannis Dragnis, pointed out to “N”: “The market of offshore support vessels is a specialized industry, which, however, has a wide range of areas of activity. The sector I chose to invest in is ships that serve the production of oil and natural gas at sea.”

“In the previous decade, the support vessels market was hit hard by the financial crisis and very large companies collapsed as a result of the prices of oil which have plummeted, making the production of oil or natural gas at sea not efficient, since the cost of production is much more expensive than on land.

The result of all this was to stop building new ships and today support vessels are in high demand amid the need for oil and natural gas production.”

Regarding the investment he made, he emphasized: “I chose to invest in a total of 24 ships of relatively new age and quite modern, in collaboration with two companies, Maas Capital and Allianz Marine Services. Ships that immediately start their activity.”

“We believe that the regions we focus on – the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa – will continue to have stable production in the offshore segment,” Dragnis added and underlined that the company’s development strategy “will be on vessels that are already in sea. Of course, under the condition that they will bring a positive result for the company.”